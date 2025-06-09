Millennium Management LLC Sells 119,404 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 119,404 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SID. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 31,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 36,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3,395.0% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 44,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 43,082 shares during the period.

NYSE SID opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.70. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $2.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

SID has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.30 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel Industry, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as hot and cold rolled, galvanized, galvalume, pre-painted, and metal sheets products; coil, sheets, and derivatives; tiles and derivatives, pipes, and profiles; long steel products; steel packaging solutions for the food industry; chemical packaging solution; and carbochemical products.

