Millennium Management LLC Sells 556,877 Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 213,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556,877 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 177.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $315.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

