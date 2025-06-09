Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 232.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of NYSE NC opened at $37.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.79 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $32.96. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.2525 dividend. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 21.81%.

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

