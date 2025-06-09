Millennium Management LLC Trims Stake in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Free Report) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,829 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yatsen were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yatsen by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 21,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE YSG opened at $6.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28. Yatsen Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The company has a market cap of $567.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of -2.40.

Yatsen ( NYSE:YSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $114.86 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yatsen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby’s Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

