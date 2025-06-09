Millennium Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,374 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Arqit Quantum were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Arqit Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARQQ opened at $25.55 on Monday. Arqit Quantum Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $52.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55.

Arqit Quantum ( NASDAQ:ARQQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arqit Quantum Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

