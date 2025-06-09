National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Acquired by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 109,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in National Grid by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.40 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid Stock Down 0.4%

NGG opened at $70.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.41. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $74.82.

National Grid Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0345 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.08%.

National Grid Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Further Reading

