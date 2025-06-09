NBC Securities Inc. Buys 8,704 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 108,800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Columbia Banking System stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.22 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $481.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.86 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Columbia Banking System and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson set a $25.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.64.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

