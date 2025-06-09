New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Shares Up 36.8% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 36.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 356,427 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 63,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

New Age Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

