Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Lowered to Hold Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Newmark Group from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Newmark Group Stock Up 1.7%

Newmark Group stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Newmark Group has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.94.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $665.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.28 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.22%. Newmark Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmark Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 352.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 176,947 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 787,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,089,000 after buying an additional 38,464 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 16,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 237,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

