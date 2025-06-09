Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) Cut to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Niagen Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Niagen Bioscience from $10.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Niagen Bioscience Stock Performance

About Niagen Bioscience

NAGE stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. Niagen Bioscience has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $13.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 76.18 and a beta of 2.08.

Niagen Bioscience, Inc is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

