Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.38. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $57.00 and a 52-week high of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 220,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

