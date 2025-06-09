ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.
ODP Trading Down 1.3%
ODP stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. ODP has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.
ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ODP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of ODP
ODP Company Profile
The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.
