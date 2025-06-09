ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

ODP Trading Down 1.3%

ODP stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. ODP has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $43.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $534.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.32.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.41. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ODP will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in ODP by 265,600.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the first quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in ODP by 232.5% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,859 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ODP by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

