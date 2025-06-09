Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Down 14.8% – Time to Sell?

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 795,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 493% from the average session volume of 134,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.14.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

