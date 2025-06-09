OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KIDS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

NASDAQ KIDS opened at $21.19 on Friday. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $19.52 and a 12 month high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $514.64 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.08.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 15.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, General Counsel Daniel J. Gerritzen sold 5,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $132,006.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 110,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,667.62. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Bailey sold 6,620 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total value of $164,573.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,934,193.30. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,732 shares of company stock valued at $589,978. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, engages in designing, developing, and marketing anatomically appropriate implants, instruments, and specialized braces for children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers pediatric trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

