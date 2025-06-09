Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold”

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -770.11 and a beta of 1.73. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Oscar Health’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oscar Health will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elbert O. Jr. Robinson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $410,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,932.16. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Oscar Health by 7,473.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Oscar Health during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 83,733.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Oscar Health by 50.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Oscar Health by 484.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

