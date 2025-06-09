Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 203.9% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 926.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,209.92. This represents a 4.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $321,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,821.93. This represents a 10.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,282 shares of company stock worth $1,851,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.31. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.59 and a 52 week high of $141.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $665.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.33.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

