Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 1,272 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 122.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,047.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.8%
Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $23.55. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $29.02.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.93.
View Our Latest Research Report on MGY
About Magnolia Oil & Gas
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Magnolia Oil & Gas
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Five Below Pops on Strong Earnings, But Rally May Stall
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Intel’s Dual Gamble: AI Innovation Now, Foundry Fortunes Later?
- What is a SEC Filing?
- X: 1 Reason to Bet on U.S. Steel, and 1 Reason to Hold Back
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.