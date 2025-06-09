Parallel Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,895 Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2,384.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 16,374 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 15,715 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 916,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 235,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,043,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 299,798 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $22.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cormark dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $11.50 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance

Shares of WPRT opened at $2.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $70.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.96 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

