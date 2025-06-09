Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 500.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 189.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,750,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter.

CYTK stock opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 9.28. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $61.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -5.24 EPS for the current year.

CYTK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

In other news, EVP Andrew Callos sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $123,154.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,329.44. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward M. Md Kaye sold 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $116,715.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,021.80. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 91,800 shares of company stock worth $3,518,893. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

