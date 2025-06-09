PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,953 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,704 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in PennantPark Investment by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 286,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 58,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.75 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of PennantPark Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PennantPark Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PennantPark Investment to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. PennantPark Investment Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $442.38 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.17%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 640.00%.

In other news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 3,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,043.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 268,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,527.36. The trade was a 1.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

