Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Stock Down 0.8%

PRDO stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $20.23 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.43.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Perdoceo Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 17,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $430,482.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,432.64. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julia A. Leeman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total transaction of $160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at $951,741.39. This trade represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,116 shares of company stock worth $3,895,709 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,296,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 241,147 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,874,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,129,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,792,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 165,762 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.