Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.9%

PESI stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PESI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,300.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 746,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 215,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

