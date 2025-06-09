Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Down 0.9%
PESI stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $182.42 million, a P/E ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company through Treatment and Services segments. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
