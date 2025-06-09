PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Position Lessened by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,834 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PML. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 72,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 31,670 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,474,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $978,000.

PML stock opened at $7.37 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.08. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.0395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

