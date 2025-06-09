PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,145,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 408,355 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 351,777 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after acquiring an additional 260,674 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 245,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.57.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $38.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $268.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

