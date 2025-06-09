PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $330,429.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 1,767 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $330,429.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,151,559. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Rothschild Robert De sold 4,389 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.01, for a total value of $825,175.89.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $144.00 on Monday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $103.51 and a one year high of $243.49. The company has a market cap of $239.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.06 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 32.76% and a net margin of 27.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

