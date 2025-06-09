Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 2,932 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE opened at $29.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.11 and a 52-week high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.