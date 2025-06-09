Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 67,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $470,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,780 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.40.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $489.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $455.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.58. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $378.71 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.