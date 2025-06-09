Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,697 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total transaction of $210,053.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,628.32. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 price target (down previously from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.77.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

UHS opened at $189.46 on Monday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.79. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.