Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.48.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $76.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.50. The firm has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

