Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fjell Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Fjell Capital LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 61,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $5,659,587.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $52.57 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.62. The company has a market capitalization of $70.83 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $13.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.