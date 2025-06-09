Procyon Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,290,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,713,000 after acquiring an additional 105,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,716,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vail Resorts by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,202,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,348,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. TPG GP A LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 1,036,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,289,000 after purchasing an additional 172,082 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 976,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,039,000 after purchasing an additional 289,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $150.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.45. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $129.85 and a one year high of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91.

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.54. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.54 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.21%.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. The trade was a 6.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTN shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $183.00 to $171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.80.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

