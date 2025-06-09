Procyon Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 104.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.4% in the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Breakwater Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% in the first quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 7,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 274.1% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 20,895 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Erste Group Bank raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. The trade was a 11.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This represents a 9.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.04 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $150.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

