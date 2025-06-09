Procyon Advisors LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,719,000 after buying an additional 13,155 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Morningstar by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $312.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $250.34 and a one year high of $365.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Morningstar ( NASDAQ:MORN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $581.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.07 million. Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is 20.45%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.15, for a total transaction of $2,139,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 9,506,166 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,744,894.90. The trade was a 0.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.84, for a total transaction of $61,968.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,254.80. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,633 shares of company stock worth $18,891,798 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MORN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morningstar from $339.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

