Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cummins
In other Cummins news, Director John H. Stone purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $332.08 per share, with a total value of $332,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,607.28. This represents a 69.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cummins Stock Up 1.1%
Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $326.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $387.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.16.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 36.22%.
Cummins Company Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
