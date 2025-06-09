Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $345,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Get General Mills alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in General Mills by 105.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,708,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926,232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in General Mills by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $873,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,690,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,824,000 after buying an additional 96,442 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.56.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $54.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average is $59.60. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $75.90. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.02.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.