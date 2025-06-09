Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,946 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,443 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 51,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $3,784,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,144,515.20. This represents a 47.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $355,476.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,348,048. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,355 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,213 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $106.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $103.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.91%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

