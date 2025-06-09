Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 1,097 Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in JFrog by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,996,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,703,000 after buying an additional 965,912 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FROG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 17,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $533,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,929,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,089,840.20. The trade was a 0.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 13,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $586,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,194,915. This trade represents a 7.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,818 shares of company stock worth $3,474,896 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $42.75 on Monday. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.07.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

