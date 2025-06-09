Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Waters alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Waters by 106,144.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,145,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth $284,415,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Waters by 50,228.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 662,320 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,111,000 after buying an additional 661,004 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 3,349.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,928,000 after purchasing an additional 295,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter worth $104,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $351.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $341.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.99. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $279.24 and a 52 week high of $423.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 target price on Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.19.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waters

Waters Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.