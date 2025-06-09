Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of WEX by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith bought 3,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.57 per share, for a total transaction of $500,734.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 101,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,616,061.74. The trade was a 3.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,400 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $183,512.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,441.16. This trade represents a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $186.00 price objective on WEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of WEX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $172.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.90.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $138.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.82. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $110.45 and a one year high of $217.47.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.11. WEX had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $636.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

