Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 202 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,847,000 after buying an additional 21,812 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $270,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 53,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho set a $72.00 target price on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $71.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.60. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Carrier Global



Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

