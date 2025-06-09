Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 18,682.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 107,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 106,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 380,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,634,000 after purchasing an additional 229,601 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 68,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,395,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $184.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 1.22. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $188.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.32.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $265.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

