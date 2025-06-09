Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the fourth quarter worth about $697,226,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,796,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,125,000 after acquiring an additional 594,547 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 853,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,802,000 after purchasing an additional 567,407 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,561,000 after purchasing an additional 520,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 380.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,770,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares during the last quarter.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $482.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $450.92. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $391.54 and a 12 month high of $509.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 46.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ferrari from $525.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.25.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

