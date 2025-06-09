Promising Social Media Stocks To Follow Now – June 7th

Get alerts:

Shopify, Vertiv, Mondelez International, HubSpot, and Expedia Group are the five Social Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Social media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose main business is operating online platforms or apps designed to facilitate digital interaction, content sharing and community building. Their market performance is driven by metrics like user growth, engagement rates and advertising or subscription revenue, making them a way for investors to tap into trends in digital communication and online advertising. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Social Media stocks within the last several days.

Shopify (SHOP)

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Shopify stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.41. 8,729,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,413,329. The company has a market cap of $144.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day moving average of $105.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Vertiv stock traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. 5,366,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,774,696. The company has a market cap of $44.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRT

Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.15. 6,279,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,042,590. Mondelez International has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day moving average of $63.40. The company has a market cap of $85.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDLZ

HubSpot (HUBS)

HubSpot, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Shares of HUBS traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $608.96. The stock had a trading volume of 593,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,775. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $881.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $591.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $667.86. The company has a market cap of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,766.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of EXPE traded up $3.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,822,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,932. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.17. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXPE

Read More