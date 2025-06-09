Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Hold” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PTGX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Protagonist Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of PTGX opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 2.25. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $60.60.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 52.76%. Equities research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Asif Ali sold 24,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $1,462,553.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,477.33. The trade was a 28.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,302.50. The trade was a 23.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,180. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,600,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3,025.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 940,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 909,998 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,575,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,528,000 after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 928,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 353,511 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11,271.9% in the 1st quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 348,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after buying an additional 345,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

