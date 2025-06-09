Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $105.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $130.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.75.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 85.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $635,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,090.56. This trade represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 52,595 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $1,500,009.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,429.24. This trade represents a 60.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prudential Financial

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12,250.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.