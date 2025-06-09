QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QDEL. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Price Performance

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $29.53 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of QuidelOrtho

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 230.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,590 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,667 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,716,000 after purchasing an additional 764,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

