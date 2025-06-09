RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 286,768.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 258,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,129,000 after buying an additional 258,092 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,610,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 376.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after purchasing an additional 127,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $505,175. The trade was a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total value of $1,284,841.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,775.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,889.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1,936.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,287.99 and a 52 week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

