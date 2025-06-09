RFG Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 12,536 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Paramount Global by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 136,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Paramount Global by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,179,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 225,696 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 1,606.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 184,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 174,131 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Paramount Global by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 187,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 85,047 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PARA opened at $11.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $12.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 18.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.43%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PARA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

