RFG Advisory LLC Has $204,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $108.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.05. The company has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $192,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,996,320. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

