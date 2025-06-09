RFG Advisory LLC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total value of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,723.40. This represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQIX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,085.00 to $1,065.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and six have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,004.80.

Equinix stock opened at $914.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $701.41 and a 52 week high of $994.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $839.65 and a 200-day moving average of $890.24.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.01%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

